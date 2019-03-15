Fujifilm’s Instax Instant Camera returns to an Amazon low of $45 shipped (Reg. up to $55)

Amazon is offering the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera for $44.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the going rate at Walmart and is a match for Amazon’s all-time low. I remember the days when you’d have to take film in to be developed. Truth be told, there was a bit of fun in the anticipation of wondering how photos would turn out. Then came cameras that allowed you to print photos without needing to make a trip to the store. This Fujifilm camera lets you re-experience your childhood and get physical copies of your photos. Rated 4.2/5 stars and an Amazon #1 best-seller in instant cameras.
You’ll want to grab extra some film for the shots you’ll be snapping. Grab 20 sheets at $15 and you’ll be ready for action. Photos are credit card-sized, making them easy to carry in a wallet or stick to the refrigerator.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 features:
- Takes 2 – AA Batteries. Picture size-62 x 46mm. Viewfinder-Real image finder, 0.37x, with target spot
- New Selfie Mirror,Shutter Shutter speed:1/60 sec
- New Macro Lens adapter for close-ups – 35cm to 50cm
- Automatic exposure measurement. The camera signals the recommended aperture setting with a flashing LED. This helps capture the perfect photo every time
- Focusing:0.6m