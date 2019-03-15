J.Crew St. Patrick’s Day Sale takes an extra 50% off all sale items from just $14

For a limited time only, J.Crew offers an extra 50% off all sale items with code NEWSTYLES at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery. The women’s Gingham Flannel Pajamas are adorable and on sale for just $10. For comparison, these pajamas were originally priced at $98 and are a best-seller at J.Crew. These winter-friendly pajamas were designed to be soft and breathable for a comfortable fit. You can also wear them with the 1993 Favorite Tank Top in case you get too warm, and it’s on sale for $13. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- 1040 Athletic-fit Jeans in Stretch $24 (Orig. $98)
- Slim Chambray Shirt $66 (Orig. $88)
- 1994 Colorblock T-Shirt $14 (Orig. $55)
- Sweater Fleece Buttoned Pullover $32 (Orig. $130)
- 1030 Athletic Fit Performance Pants $28 (Orig. $98)
Our top picks for women include:
- Juliette Collarless Sweater-Blazer $89 (Orig. $133)
- Point Sur Chunky Crewneck Sweater $35 (Orig. $110)
- Plunging Polka Dot Swimsuit $38 (Orig. $110)
- Gingham Flannel Pajama Set $10 (Orig. $98)
- Wide-leg Trouser Jeans $30 (Orig. $148)
