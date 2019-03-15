Jabra’s Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds pack Alexa, 2-year warranty, more for $110 (Reg. $150+)

DailySteals is offering the Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case for $109.99 shipped when you use the code APELITE at checkout. Regularly over $150 at Amazon, this is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked. For comparison, the lowest price was around $96 for first-time Google Express shoppers. These headphones are truly wireless, meaning there’s not even a cable between them, perfect for outdoor workouts or bike rides. Plus, you’ll get a 2-year dust and water resistance warranty included with your purchase, letting you know that you’re safe from potential damage. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbud Headphones: