Expand your smart home w/ a Nest Thermostat E for $135 shipped (Reg. $169)

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the Nest Thermostat E for $135.20 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $33 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is one of the best prices we’ve seen in the last couple months. Not only does Nest E look great, it’s also easy to use and is worthy of being added to any smart home. It sports tech that makes it illuminate when you’re nearby and fade when you aren’t. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Mainly concerned about smarts? The Honeywell Wi-Fi 7-Day Programmable Thermostat is $64 and has Alexa support baked right in. It’s not as pretty as Nest’s offering, but in most cases that doesn’t matter as you can set it and forget it.

