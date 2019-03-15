Your choice of Sharp or Insignia smart 1080p HDTVs for $150 shipped

Mar. 15th 2019

0

Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Sharp 40-inch 1080p Smart HDTV with built-in Roku for $149.99 shipped. Also available direct. That’s down $100 from the original price and $75 off the usual regular going rate. It’s also a match of the previous all-time low price. This model sports a 40-inch 1080p display and three HDMI inputs. Integrated Roku functionality delivers access to all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

Today only, Best Buy also has the Insignia 39-inch 1080p HDTV with Fire TV OS support for $149.99 shipped (Reg. $230). This model packs many of the same features, including three HDMI inputs, but may be a better fit if you’re solidly in the Alexa ecosystem. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Sharp 40-inch HDTV features:

Complete your home theater setup with this Sharp 40-inch LED smart TV. The 1080p resolution delivers clear, vibrant picture quality, and a built-in Roku streaming program makes it easy to watch your favorite programming across a wide range of apps. Featuring DTS surround sound and a 178-degree viewing angle, this Sharp 40-inch LED smart TV delivers an immersive listening and viewing experience.

