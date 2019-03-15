This 4-pack of Tile Sport Graphite trackers will keep tabs on your keys, bag and more at $40 (50% off)

Today only, Woot offers a four-pack of Tile Sport Graphite Bluetooth Item Finders for $39.99 Prime shipped. If you’re not a Prime member, delivery will add an extra $6. Normally selling for $20 each at retailers like Amazon and Target, that’s good for a 50% discount, beats the previous low offer by $2.50 per tracker and is the best price we’ve seen all-time. Tile’s Sport tracker features a waterproof design as well as a 200-foot range, double that of the company’s other trackers. Plus with four trackers, this bundle makes it easy to keep track of everything from your backpack and keys to wallet and more. Over 1,200 customers have left a review at Amazon, with 65% of them having a 4+ star rating.

If the improved range of the Tile Sport Graphite isn’t a must, you can get a variety pack of item finders at Amazon instead. For $5 more, you can get two Mate and two Slim, which are more compact and feature thinner designs.

Tile Sport Graphite Bluetooth Item Finders features: