Anker slashes up to 40% off in eBay sale: Nebula Capsule Projector $189 (Refurb, Orig. $350), more

Anker has launched a surprise eBay sale that slashes an additional 30% off when you spend $50+. Our top pick is the refurbished Nebula Capsule Smart Projector for $188.99 shipped. That’s nearly 40% off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $35. This soda can-sized device can project a 100-inch display for up to four hours, letting you get your Mario Kart fix nearly anywhere. If you’re simply looking to stream content, there’s no need to bring a set top box along as it runs Android with support for blockbuster apps like Netflix, Plex, Hulu, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Scroll down to find more of our top picks from this sale.

