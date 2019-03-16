Anker slashes up to 40% off in eBay sale: Nebula Capsule Projector $189 (Refurb, Orig. $350), more

- Mar. 16th 2019 11:08 am ET

From $53
Anker has launched a surprise eBay sale that slashes an additional 30% off when you spend $50+. Our top pick is the refurbished Nebula Capsule Smart Projector for $188.99 shipped. That’s nearly 40% off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $35. This soda can-sized device can project a 100-inch display for up to four hours, letting you get your Mario Kart fix nearly anywhere. If you’re simply looking to stream content, there’s no need to bring a set top box along as it runs Android with support for blockbuster apps like Netflix, Plex, Hulu, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Scroll down to find more of our top picks from this sale.

More Anker deals in today’s sale:

Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Projector features:

  • Stunning Picture
  • Omni-Directional Sound
  • Android 7.1 OS
  • Soda-Can Design
  • 4-Hour Continuous Video Playtime
  • Broad Connectivity

