Nomad Pod Pro charges your iPhone and Apple Watch, now $35 (Reg. $50, Exclusive)

- Mar. 17th 2019 1:21 pm ET

Nomad offers 9to5Toys readers its Pod Pro Charger for Apple Watch and iPhone/iPod at $34.97 when promo code 9to5PRO is applied during checkout. Shipping varies by location. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and the best that we’ve tracked to date. The Nomad Pod Pro delivers an all-in-one charging solution with an integrated battery and designated Apple Watch/iPhone cable storage. It’s a sleek all-in-one solution while traveling or at home. Provides two Apple Watch and iPhone charges at a time. Made from anodized aluminum with a Space Gray finish. We it “an excellent value for the dollar” in our hands-on review.

Nomad Pod Pro features:

Pod Pro packs a compact high density 6000mAh lithium ion battery which is enough to charge your iPhone 8 and Apple Watch, twice each. Protected by an anodized, aircraft grade aluminum shell, Pod Pro is designed to keeps your iPhone and Apple Watch fully powered on a weekend excursion.

