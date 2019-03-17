Save on popular Twelve South gear: BookBook CaddySack, AirFly, Curve MacBook stand, more

A number of Twelve South accessories are currently on sale at Amazon, headlined by the BookBook CaddySack Travel Tote for $39.99 shipped. For comparison, it regularly sells for $50. This is a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Twelve South’s CaddySack delivers a home for all of your charging gear on the road. It has adjustable straps designed to hold power bricks, cables and accessories of any size. Not to mention its leather design looks classy no matter where your travels take you. Rated 4.1/5 stars. You’ll find even more Twelve South deals down below.
Other notable Twelve South deals include:
- MagicBridge for Apple Keyboard/Trackpad: $30 (Reg. $35)
- AirFly Wireless Transmitter: $32 (Reg. $40)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Curve MacBook Stand: $40 (Reg. $50)
- w/ on-page coupon
- BookArc for MacBooks: $38 (Reg. $50)
- w/ on-page coupon
Twelve South CaddySack features:
- CaddySack is a genuine leather travel organizer for your most important laptop tools
- All-in-one carry-all for cables, earbuds, AirPods, and charging/syncing cords
- CaddySack features elastic organization that adjust for most USB adapters, dongles and extra cables
- Dedicated secure storage for MacBook Power Adapter and charging cable