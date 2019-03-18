Anker and Amazon team up to deliver new deals on smart bulbs, projectors, earbuds and more

Anker’s Amazon storefront has been refreshed today with a fresh batch of deals headlined by a two-pack of its Lumos Smart LED Bulbs for $29.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and the best we’ve tracked by $1. These dimmable LED light bulbs deliver smartphone control plus compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. Each bulb is made for A19 sockets and features a tunable 800 lumen light. Rated 4/5 stars.
Other notable Anker deals include:
- Soundcore Liberty Neo Wireless Earbuds: $50 (Reg. $65)
- Nebula Mars Lite Portable Projector: $224 (Reg. $330)
- Roav VIVA 2-port USB Car Charger: $30 (Reg. $50)
- w/ code ROAVF4AP
- Eufy Smart Scale: $30 (Reg. $45)
- 10W PowerPort Qi Charging Pad: $16 (Reg. $22)
- w/ on-page coupon
Eufy Lumos Smart Bulbs feature:
Alexa-compatibility means illuminating your home is as simple as saying “Alexa, turn on the living room lights.”. Lumos is the modern “light switch” activated by your voice. Whether it’s setting the lights to wake you up in the morning or timing them to signal dinner is done cooking, lighting schedules illuminate your life. And when you’re out, Away mode intelligently lights the house to simulate activity inside. eufy’s smart bulbs are meant to illuminate everyone’s life, so giving permission to other users to adjust the lighting is as simple as accepting a request from another EufyHome account. Revoke access at anytime.