Anker and Amazon team up to deliver new deals on smart bulbs, projectors, earbuds and more

- Mar. 18th 2019 2:00 pm ET

0

Anker’s Amazon storefront has been refreshed today with a fresh batch of deals headlined by a two-pack of its Lumos Smart LED Bulbs for $29.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and the best we’ve tracked by $1. These dimmable LED light bulbs deliver smartphone control plus compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. Each bulb is made for A19 sockets and features a tunable 800 lumen light. Rated 4/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Eufy Lumos Smart Bulbs feature:

Alexa-compatibility means illuminating your home is as simple as saying “Alexa, turn on the living room lights.”. Lumos is the modern “light switch” activated by your voice. Whether it’s setting the lights to wake you up in the morning or timing them to signal dinner is done cooking, lighting schedules illuminate your life. And when you’re out, Away mode intelligently lights the house to simulate activity inside. eufy’s smart bulbs are meant to illuminate everyone’s life, so giving permission to other users to adjust the lighting is as simple as accepting a request from another EufyHome account. Revoke access at anytime.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp