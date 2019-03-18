Anker’s eufyCam E features 1080p feeds, 1-year battery life and free DVR for $200 (Reg. $280)

EufyHome via Amazon offers its new eufyCam E 1080p Wireless Security Camera Bundle for $199.99 shipped when promo code EUFYULMS is applied during checkout. That’s good for $80 off the regular price and the first discount that we’ve tracked on the single camera bundle. Anker recently entered the home security camera space with its new eufyCam, which was one of the most popular Kickstarter campaigns of all-time. Notable features include a wire-free design, full 1080p support and no monthly fees for cloud storage. A 16GB microSD card is included with purchase to get you started with DVR functionality. Best of all? The internal battery provides each camera with up to one year worth of use on a single charge. Early reviews are positive much like the rest of eufy’s lineup.

If today’s featured deal is overkill, consider going with a Wyze Cam for around $25 and save even further. It features 1080p feeds and free cloud recording, making it a great alternative for capturing action at home.

eufyCam 1080p Wireless Security Cameras feature: