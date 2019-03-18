Illuminate any area w/ AUKEY’s 6.5W LED floor lamp for $27 shipped (Reg. $45+)

Qinxi (100% positive lifetime feedback, an AUKEY-affiliated reseller) offers the AUKEY 6.5W LED Floor Lamp for $27.25 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code RZ5LGMPV at checkout. Regularly $47, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Lamps like this are perfect for desk or couch reading areas and provide just the right amount of lighting depending on your needs. Plus, the neck is flexible so you can aim the illumination exactly where you need it. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more portable, rechargeable solution, this book light is just $10 Prime shipped. Though it doesn’t give out the amount of illumination as the above AUKEY model, it’s perfect for enjoying a good book while laying in bed or enjoying the upcoming spring weather.

AUKEY 6.5W LED Floor Lamp features: