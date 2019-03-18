Add a Breville Smart Oven Pro to your kitchen setup for $225 Prime shipped (Reg. $280)

Today only, Woot is offering the Breville Smart Oven Pro 1800 (BOV845BSS) for $224.99. Shipping is free for Prime members otherwise a $6 delivery will apply. Regularly $280 or so at Best Buy and elsewhere, today’s deal is a solid $55 discount and the best price we can find. This model features 10 cooking functions including Toast, Bagel, Bake, Roast, Grill, Pizza, Cookies, Reheat, Warm and Slow Cook. It has an LCD display, 2,400 watts max, and comes with a 1-year warranty from Breville. Rated 4+ stars from over 670 Best Buy customers. More details below.

While you will be mostly forgoing the plethora of preset cooking functions, there are toaster ovens out there for much less. The highly-rated Hamilton Beach Toastation goes for $45 and this Proctor Silex 4-Slice model carries a $35 price tag. Either way, be sure to visit our Home Goods Guide for the rest of today’s best cookware and small appliance deals.

Breville Smart Oven Pro: