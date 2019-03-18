Fitbit Versa Special Edition touts GPS tracking, NFC Payments, more: $172.50 (Reg. $230, All-time low)

Amazon offers the Fitbit Versa Special Edition Smart Watch for $172.46 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $230 at retailers like Best Buy, Fitbit direct and Walmart, that’s good for a $58 discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. The defining features on Fitbit’s Versa Special Edition are the inclusion of GPS tracking for runs as well as the ability to store 300 songs. There’s also built-in NFC, which allows you to make payments from your wrist. And of course, you’ll find all of Fitbit’s usual fitness tracking capabilities packed into the Versa’s 24mm design alongside four days of battery life. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

For comparison, the standard Fitbit Versa sells for $200 right now, making the higher-end Special Edition model look even more compelling.

Fitbit Versa Special Edition features:

Strap on this Fitbit Versa to track activity and progress on health goals. Incorporate clock faces and accessories (not included) to match your style, and get accurate workout information thanks to the PurePulse continuous heart rate monitor. This Fitbit Versa’s battery last four or more days between charges, so you can keep up with notifications from a paired device.