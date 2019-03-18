Save 15% on Lenovo’s Assistant-packed Smart Display: 8-inch $85 or 10-inch $127.50

- Mar. 18th 2019 9:19 am ET

0

Lenovo via Rakuten is currently offering its 8-inch Smart Display for $84.99 shipped when checking out with code SAVE15. You can also opt for the 10-inch model at $127.49 when using the same code. You’ll also need to be signed into your free Rakuten account to lock in the savings. In both cases, that’s good for a 15% discount from the going rates and returns the prices to some of the best we’ve seen. Lenovo’s Smart Display brings Google Assistant to an up to 10-inch screen. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous-chef or elsewhere in your home for smart lighting control and more. Both models carry 4.4/5+ star ratings from hundreds of shoppers.

Don’t forget to take advantage of this notable deal on Lenovo’s full-featured Chromebook + a Google Home Mini at $549 ($748 value).

Still not sold on the utility of a screen-based Assistant device? You can still add a helping hand to the kitchen with the $49 Google Home Mini instead. You’ll get access to the same recipe advice, timer functionality and other features as Lenovo’s display, just without the screen. Oh, and you’ll save a pretty decent amount of cash too.

Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display features:

  • Google Assistant Built-In
  • Voice-Activated 10.1″ WUXGA Touchscreen
  • Two Dual-Array Microphones
  • Front-Facing 5MP Camera
  • Make & Receive Live Video Calls
  • Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity
  • Full-Range, 10-Watt Speaker
  • Control Compatible Smart Home Devices
  • Camera Privacy Shutter & Mic Mute Button

