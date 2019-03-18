This Onkyo 7.2-Ch. AV Receiver has AirPlay & Dolby Atmos compatibility for a low of $280 (Reg. $330+)
Electronic Express via Rakuten is offering the Onkyo 7.2-Channel Home Theater Receiver (TX-NR686) for $279.99 shipped when using code EE40 at checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $56 off what Amazon direct is charging and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $20. With support for 5.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos, AirPlay, Chromecast, Spotify, and Tidal, this receiver provides a fantastic hub for cranking out tunes. Its HDMI ports are capable of 4K/60Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.
Without cables and plugs you’ll be able to look at this beauty, but won’t hear anything. Grab Amazon’s in-house 16-Gauge Speaker Wire & Banana Plug Combo for $32 and you’ll be ready to roll. It comes with 100 feet of wire and a total of 24 plugs. Self-crimping teeth on the plugs make installation straight forward and simple.
Onkyo 7.2-ch. Home Theater Receiver features:
- Thx Certified select theater Reference sound
- Supports 5.2.2-Channel Dolby Atmos and DTS: x playback
- Your Onkyo receiver can now be part of your existing Sonos home sound system, or the start of a new one. Instantly upgrade the music streaming capability of your home theater receiver with Sonos connect and a free firmware update.
- Hdmi 7 in/ main out, and Sub out supporting 4K/60 Hz, HDR10, hlg, Dolby vision, BT.2020, and HDCP 2.2 pass-through plus 1 front HDMI for convenience
- 210 W/Ch with dynamic Audio amplification with 4-Ohm speaker-driving capability
- Dual-band Wi-Fi, DTS Play-Fi, AirPlay, music, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Pandora, tune in and Chromecast built-in
- Product Dimensions (W x H x D) 17.1 x 6.8 x 14.9 inches.PLL (Phase Locked Loop) jitter-cleaning technology for S/PDIF audio