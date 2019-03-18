Protect your home w/ Ring’s Alarm 8-Piece Security System + an Echo Dot at $179 ($289 value)

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the Ring Alarm Eight-Piece Home Security System with a third generation Echo Dot for $179 shipped. Note: the discounted price will be shown once added to your cart. That’s good for a $110 discount when considering the $50 value of the Alexa speaker and beats the lowest we’ve seen on just the security system by $10. Ring Alarm includes a base station, three contact sensors, two motion detectors, keypad, and range extender. All eight of the included pieces make it a great option for adding whole-home coverage. It integrates with the company’s video doorbells and other accessories, as well as Alexa for voice control. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,400 customers.

We recently just covered Ring Alarm as one of the favorite ways to bolster your home’s security. In fact, we found it to be one of the best platforms to bring home comprehensive coverage.

Ring Alarm 8-Piece Home Security System features:

Ring Alarm puts whole-home security at your fingertips. Get alerts on your smart phone when doors or windows open or motion is detected.

Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is just $10/month. No contracts or cancellation fees.

Manage Ring Alarm and other Ring products—including Ring Doorbell—with the Ring app.

Customize Ring Alarm for your needs. Add components at any time for whole home protection.

Easily setup Ring Alarm in minutes—without tools or professional installation.

The 8 piece kit includes a base station, 3 contact sensors, 2 motion detectors, keypad, and range extender.

Works with Alexa to arm, disarm, and check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice.