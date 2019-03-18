Get your lawn spring ready w/ Scotts’ Wizz Spreader & Lawn Food: $15 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering a yard-building bundle with Scotts Wizz Spreader & Summerguard Lawn Food Bundle for $15 Prime shipped. Separately, the lawn food is over $25 and the spreader is $15 by itself. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for the bundle. Spring is just around the corner, and officially starts this Wednesday, so be sure to give your lawn what it needs with this food bundle. You’ll get both a handheld spreader and enough lawn food for up to 5,000 square feet of turf. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

With your savings, be sure to pick up a bag of Scotts Halts Crabgrass & Grassy Weed Preventer for $16 Prime shipped. This bag is also enough for 5,000 square feet and will make sure your lawn is safe from weeds.

Scotts Wizz Spreader & Lawn Food features: