The 600-page Star Wars Archives hardcover book is a must-have collectible at $126.50 (25% off)

Amazon offers The Star Wars Archives: 1977-1983 Coffee Table Book for $126.56 shipped. Originally retailing for $200 when it debuted in December, it has more recently been selling for $170 at retailers like Barnes and Noble. That’s good for an over 25% discount and comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low. In what has been called “the definitive exploration of the original trilogy” this 600-page hardcover book is packed with behind-the-scenes details on the creation of the first three Star Wars films. The book chronicles events from 1977 through 1983 and includes script pages, production documents, concept art, storyboards, on-set photography, stills, and posters. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Another great way to show off your Star Wars fandom is with Hasbro’s line of Black Series figures. They’re some of the more detailed collectibles out there. I personally can recommend this pack of three Black Series Episode IV Astromech Droids, which have been hanging out on my desk since the holiday season.

The Star Wars Archives: 1977-1983 features:

Star Wars exploded onto our cinema screens in 1977, and the world has not been the same since. After watching depressing and cynical movies throughout the early 1970s, audiences enthusiastically embraced the positive energy of the Star Wars universe as they followed moisture farmer Luke Skywalker on his journey through a galaxy far, far away, meeting extraordinary characters like mysterious hermit Obi-Wan Kenobi, space pirates Han Solo and Chewbacca, loyal droids C-3PO and R2-D2, bold Princess Leia and the horrific Darth Vader, servant of the dark, malevolent Emperor. Writer, director, and producer George Lucas created the modern monomyth of our time, one that resonates with the child in us all. He formed Industrial Light & Magic to develop cutting-edge special effects technology, which he combined with innovative editing techniques and a heightened sense of sound to give audiences a unique sensory cinematic experience.