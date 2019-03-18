TP-Link’s Smart Wi-Fi-enabled Power Strip sees over 30% discount to $55 shipped

B&H offers the TP-Link HS300 Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip for $54.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual $80 price tag at Amazon and other retailers. It’s also a match of the best price we’ve tracked to date. If you’re looking for a more sophisticated smart plug experience, consider switching to TP-Link’s six outlet alternative. You’ll be able to control multiple devices at a time with either Alexa or Google Assistant. Three additional USB ports make it easy to charge smartphones, your iPad and other devices. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,200 Amazon customers.

Prefer HomeKit? Go with the popular iDevices Switch and let Siri control outlets around your home. It’s currently on sale for less than $30 at Amazon. I’ve been using this model for some time at Christmas with our tree, and it works flawlessly.

TP-Link HS300 Smart Power Strip features:

  • Remotely Turn On/Off Six Devices
  • Wi-Fi Connectivity
  • 2.4 GHz Wireless Frequency
  • 3 USB Ports
  • Scheduled Usage
  • Surge Protection
  • Kasa App for iOS and Android
  • Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

