Expand your smart home w/ a 3-pack of TP-Link Smart Light Switches for $57 (Reg. $90)

- Mar. 18th 2019 11:09 am ET

B&H offers a three-pack of TP-Link HS200 Smart Light Switches for $56.99 shipped. As a comparison, Amazon sells an individual switch for $30, making today’s deal at least a $90 value. This is also $3 less than our previous mention. Easily outfit your home with voice-controlled switches thanks to this TP-Link bundle. If you’re not ready to replace individual bulbs, these smart switches are an easy way to control existing light fixtures. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Those in the Alexa ecosystem may want to consider Amazon’s in-house smart plug. At $25, you’ll get all of the usual voice-control features along with scheduling and more. This is an affordable way to expand your Alexa setup.

TP-Link HS200 features:

  • Remotely Control Your Lights
  • Built-In 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi
  • Compatible with iOS & Android Devices
  • Easy-to-Use Kasa Application
  • Programmable Scheduling
  • Away Mode
