ViewSonic’s USB-C Portable Projector has a 6-hour battery and is back at this year’s low of $270

- Mar. 18th 2019 3:56 pm ET

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic M1 Portable Projector for $269.98 shipped. Matched at Best Buy and B&H. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the best we’ve tracked this year. When we covered this projector’s release, USB-C connectivity, 6-hour battery life, and Harmon Kardon speakers are what stood out to us. Combine all of that with a short throw lens that displays 100 inches from about 9 feet away, and you have an option that’s definitely worth carrying in your backpack. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of reviewers.

Before taking the plunge, have a look at Anker’s $224 Nebula Mars Lite Portable Projector. You’ll give up USB-C connectivity, but you’ll gain 720p quality. Three-hour battery life means that you can watch a movie or two on a single charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

ViewSonic M1 Portable Projector features:

  • PORTABLE PROJECTOR: Ultra-portable WVGA (854x480p) LED projector that delivers convenient entertainment in nearly any room
  • BIG SCREEN PROJECTION: Shorter throw lens project up to 100-inches from 8-feet 9-inches
  • PREMIUM AUDIO: Built-in Dual Harman Kardon speakers deliver room-filling audio
  • EASY SETUP: Simple setup and control, just plug & play your presentations, videos, and pictures
