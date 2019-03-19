Pair your Mac with a new monitor starting at $110: Acer 32-inch 4K $315 shipped (Save $65), more

Newegg Flash offers the Acer ET322QK 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor for $314.99 shipped when code NEFPBG11 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $380 at retailers like Acer direct, that’s good for a $65 discount, comes within $15 of the all-time low and is the second best price we’ve seen. Acer’s 32-inch monitor is headlined by a 4K UHD panel, but also includes two HDMI and two DisplayPort Inputs, as well as built-in speakers and more. Other notable features include AMD FreeSync, Picture-in-Picture support and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for additional monitor deals form $110.

Want to get the most out of your savings? One of the best ways to improve your desk setup is by pairing the monitor with the AmazonBasics Premium Single Monitor Stand. Elevating your monitor to eye level has its perks, like eliminating neck strain and more. Alternatively, grabbing an extra HDMI cable is always a good call. Plus, if you’ll be pairing any of today’s discounted monitors with a newer MacBook, then be sure to grab a USB-C to HDMI cord.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Acer ET322QK 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor features: