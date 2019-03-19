APC’s Pro 1500VA UPS has ten outlets, a USB-C port and more at $160 shipped (Save $45)

- Mar. 19th 2019 8:27 am ET

Get this deal
$205 $160
0

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the APC Back-UPS Pro BR 1500VA 10-Outlet UPS for $159.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available as part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day. That’s good for a 22% discount from the going rate at retailers like B&H and is the second lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. Alongside its ten built-in outlets, on the front of APC’s 1500VA UPS you’ll find a 2.4A USB-A port as well as a USB-C charger. At full load you’re looking at over five minutes of uptime, but at 50W that will climb to 120 minutes. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 220 customers.

Should 1500VA be a little overkill for your power needs, consider saving a bit more with AmazonBasics Standby 400VA UPS at $40. If you don’t need to keep an entire system running when the power goes out, this option is ideal for powering a Wi-Fi router and the like. 

APC Pro 1500VA UPS features:

  • Output: 900W / 1.5k VA
  • Input: 120 VAC @ 60 Hz ± 3 Hz
  • 10 x Battery Backup & Surge Outlets
  • 6 x Total NEMA 5-15R Outlets
  • 4 x Surge-Only Outlets
  • NEMA 5-15P (6′ Cord)
  • 1080 Joules Surge Energy Rating
  • $500,000 Lifetime Equipment Protection
Get this deal
$205 $160

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
eBay Daily Deals APC

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go