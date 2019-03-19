Apple’s just-released iPad Air and mini see pre-order discounts at Best Buy

After being announced just yesterday, Best Buy is already taking $25 off Apple’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Air and 7.9-inch iPad mini. You’ll need to have a My Best Buy membership to take advantage of this offer. That brings the mini down to as little as $374.99 and the larger Air to $474.99. This is obviously the first cash discount that we’ve seen to date, although B&H is offering preorders with the usual tax benefits so be sure to compare the final price there as well. Apple’s new iPad Air features a 10.5-inch Retina display, an A12 Bionic Chip, Apple Pencil support and more. Meanwhile, the mini delivers many of the same features in a smaller 7.9-inch footprint.

Apple iPad Air features:

iPad Air brings more of our most powerful technologies to more people than ever. The A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. A 10.5‑inch Retina display with True Tone. Support for Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard. And at just one pound and 6.1 mm thin, carrying all that power is effortless.

Apple iPad mini features: