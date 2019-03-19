Capture gorgeous 360-degree GoPro shots w/ this time-lapse accessory for $18 (Reg. $35)

- Mar. 19th 2019 3:23 pm ET

$18
Amazon offers the GoPole 360-degree Time-Lapse Device for GoPro Action Cameras at $18 Prime shipped. Also at B&H. As a comparison, this accessory typically sells for $35 or more at retailers like Adorama. Today’s deal is right at the previous Amazon all-time low price. If you’re an avid GoPro user, this accessory is perfect for capturing time-lapses and 360-degree shots. It will connect with all GoPro HERO cameras. I’ve been using this add-on for a few years now. It’s perfect for taking your shots to the next level. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Another great way to outfit your GoPro with accessories is to pick up one of these low-price bundles that includes over 20 add-ons. You’ll find everything here from mounts to cases and more.

GoProl Time-Lapse Accessory features:

  • Rotates up to 360° in 60 minutes
  • Compatible with all GoPro HERO Models
  • Removable GoPro Connection – ¼”-20 Screw for Other Mounts & Cameras
  • ¼”-20 Threaded Insert for mounting to tripods
  • Includes Hi-Torque Thumbscrew
