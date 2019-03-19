Fujifilm’s $80 INSTAX Share SP-2 Photo Printer turns your iPhone into an instant camera (20% off)

Amazon offers the Fujifilm INSTAX Share SP-2 Printer in silver or gold for $79.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and is the lowest it has sold for at Amazon. For comparison, today’s discount matches the price of a previous offer with bundled film packs. Fujifilm’s Instax Share SP-2 turns your smartphone into an instant camera, allowing you to print physical copies of your photos in seconds. So if posting to Instagram and Twitter doesn’t do your photos justice, this is a great alternative way to enjoy them. Over 520 shoppers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Alternatively, you can ditch your smartphone entirely and take the retro route with Fujifilm’s best-selling INSTAX Mini 9 Instant Camera instead. At $50, you’ll be able to get your fix of instant photos while on-the-go.

Fujifilm INSTAX Share SP-2 Printer features:

Print Photos from Smartphone/Tablet

Image Size: 2.4 x 1.8″

Reprint Button for Additional Copies

Choose from Several Templates

Black and White/Sepia Filters

Upload to Social Networking Sites

Battery-Operated

Free INSTAX SHARE App from Android / iOS