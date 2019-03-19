Fujifilm’s $80 INSTAX Share SP-2 Photo Printer turns your iPhone into an instant camera (20% off)

- Mar. 19th 2019 9:57 am ET

Get this deal
$100 $80
0

Amazon offers the Fujifilm INSTAX Share SP-2 Printer in silver or gold for $79.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and is the lowest it has sold for at Amazon. For comparison, today’s discount matches the price of a previous offer with bundled film packs. Fujifilm’s Instax Share SP-2 turns your smartphone into an instant camera, allowing you to print physical copies of your photos in seconds. So if posting to Instagram and Twitter doesn’t do your photos justice, this is a great alternative way to enjoy them. Over 520 shoppers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Alternatively, you can ditch your smartphone entirely and take the retro route with Fujifilm’s best-selling INSTAX Mini 9 Instant Camera instead. At $50, you’ll be able to get your fix of instant photos while on-the-go.

Fujifilm INSTAX Share SP-2 Printer features:

  • Print Photos from Smartphone/Tablet
  • Image Size: 2.4 x 1.8″
  • Reprint Button for Additional Copies
  • Choose from Several Templates
  • Black and White/Sepia Filters
  • Upload to Social Networking Sites
  • Battery-Operated
  • Free INSTAX SHARE App from Android / iOS

Get this deal
$100 $80

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
B&H Fujifilm

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go