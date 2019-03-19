Enjoy Alexa & Assistant control w/ this smart RGB LED light strip for under $15 Prime shipped

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Govee Waterproof Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strip for $14.78 Prime shipped when you use the code WEHZL3GH at checkout. Regularly closer to $30, the strip just recently dropped to $25 at Amazon and this is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. Though things like Philips Hue’s LightStrip Plus can run $80 (and requires a hub), this is a great alternative if you don’t need HomeKit compatibility. It doesn’t support HomeKit, but you’ll be able to use either Alexa or Assistant to control this smart strip, giving you plenty of options for how to best command your home’s lighting. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

For HomeKit control, check out Sylvania’s SMART+ Full Color LED Flex Strip which is on sale for $19 Prime shipped right now. Just know that you’re not going to be able to use Alexa or Assistant to control this strip.

Govee Waterproof Smart Wi-Fi LED Strip features: