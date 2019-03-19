Enjoy Alexa & Assistant control w/ this smart RGB LED light strip for under $15 Prime shipped

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Govee Waterproof Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strip for $14.78 Prime shipped when you use the code WEHZL3GH at checkout. Regularly closer to $30, the strip just recently dropped to $25 at Amazon and this is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. Though things like Philips Hue’s LightStrip Plus can run $80 (and requires a hub), this is a great alternative if you don’t need HomeKit compatibility. It doesn’t support HomeKit, but you’ll be able to use either Alexa or Assistant to control this smart strip, giving you plenty of options for how to best command your home’s lighting. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
For HomeKit control, check out Sylvania’s SMART+ Full Color LED Flex Strip which is on sale for $19 Prime shipped right now. Just know that you’re not going to be able to use Alexa or Assistant to control this strip.
Govee Waterproof Smart Wi-Fi LED Strip features:
- WORK WITH ALEXA & GOVEE APP : Use simple conversation starters to turn your lights on and off, make them brighter and swap them to your favorite color, currently compatible with Echo
- WIFI WIRELESS CONTROLLER: Take complete control of your lighting with Govee Home APP; Create romance, relaxation, party ambiance with Music and Mic function; Remote control allows you turn on/off the led strip lights from anywhere; Timer function of the wifi controller make you wake up at your favorite color, keep you on Schedule. Note: Please kindly close to the control box as soon as possible when connecting wifi.
- BRIGHT LAMP BEADS : Unique design RGB LED light strip, a variety of colors and brightness can be changed, Extend the beauty and elegance of colorful throughout your entire home.
- MULTI APPLICATIONS: RGB LED light strip can be used for decorating your dining room, bed room, upstairs, kitchen, porch, desk, and living rooms, especially great for holidays and events like Christmas, Halloween,Parties, and more. It is a great gift for your family and friends
- EASY INSTALLATION: All in one a kit, comes with a UL approved adapter, a wifi controller, a reel of 16.4ft light strip; no need for any other expensive devices; Govee is engineered to provide a simple way to start designing your connected home; Our App is keep upgrading to make it compatible with more smart devices