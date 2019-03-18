Just $19 Prime shipped scores you the dimmable Sylvania Smart+ HomeKit Light Strip (50% off)

Amazon offers the Sylvania Smart+ HomeKit Dimmable White Smart Light Strip for $18.99 Prime shipped. Normally selling for closer to $40, that’s good for a 50% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. Sylvania’s Smart+ Light Strip works out of the box with HomeKit and doesn’t require a hub. It pairs to your iPhone or HomeKit hub via Bluetooth and features a variety of lighting temperatures to chose from. It carries a 4+ star rating from 55% of shoppers and you can check out our hands-on review of the multicolor version for added details.

If you’re looking for a Wi-Fi Color light strip that works with HomeKit, then check out our recent review on Eve’s new Color Light Strip. And speaking of multicolor, you won’t want to miss one of our recent projects where we build the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave based around the Razer Blade 15.

Sylvania Smart+ HomeKit Light Strip features:

Apple HomeKit-enabled Light: Works with Apple HomeKit to support millions of colors and adjustable white color temperature ranging from 2700K to 6500K. No hub required for set up.

Voice Control with Siri: Control your lights with voice integration through Siri – Ask Siri to dim your lights, set a scene, turn on or off, and more.

Individual light atmosphere: LED light strip RGBW supports millions of colors and tunable white color temperature ranging from soft white to daylight (2700K to 6500K).

Energy saving bulb: Long lasting 10W LED (60 Watt equivalent bulb) with standard A19 shape.

The OSRAM LIGHTIFY Gateway is not needed to use this light bulb with Apple HomeKit. Your bulb pairs directly to Apple HomeKit using Bluetooth on your compatible iOS device and is controlled through the Apple Home app.