Have access to all of your cosmetics w/ this adjustable rotating organizer for $15 ($10 off)

- Mar. 19th 2019 12:37 pm ET

0

Jerrybox (99% lifetime positive rating) via Amazon offers its Square Adjustable Makeup Organizer for $14.99 Prime shipped after coupon code JFYCQ34I is applied at checkout. Regularly $25, this is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. An organizer like this is a great way to keep your cosmetics and skincare items nice and accessible. It can hold up to 60 makeup brushes plus 30 full-size products. The top tray also has smaller compartments for storing lipstick, mascara, and travel-size goods. With nearly 2,000 reviews, it’s rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t need that much storage, save some cash and opt for the STORi Clear Plastic Vanity Makeup Organizer at $11 instead. It features four compartments and measures 7 inches by 6 inches, leaving plenty of real estate on your vanity.

Jerrybox Square Adjustable Makeup Organizer:

  • 360 DEGREE ROTATION: Perfectly organizes and stores your cosmetics and accessories; easy access to all of your makeup products(Please use the rubber rings and it can strong your organizer)
  • EXTRA LARGE CAPACITY: Accommodates at least 60 makeup brushes, 30 skincare products and other accessories; features a uniquely designed top plate that includes 12 well-sized compartments to neatly store lipsticks, brushes, nail polish, eyeliner and other accessories
  • 6 ADJUSTABLE LAYERS: Allow you to adjust the height of the tray to accommodate different types of cosmetics and containers in all shapes and sizes

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
jerrybox

About the Author