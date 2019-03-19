L.L. Bean takes 25% off your order, including its most popular boots, with this promo code

Now until Friday, L.L. Bean takes 25% off your order with promo code DEAL25 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The 8-inch Bean Boots will make a splash this spring with their waterproof exterior. These popular boots are currently on sale for both men and women for $101 and originally were priced at $135. With over 500 reviews, these boots are rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another great spring essential is the men’s Airlight Knit Pullover that’s on sale for $44, which is down from its original rate of $59. This lightweight pullover can be worn year-round and it’s available in a variety of color options. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: