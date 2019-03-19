Enjoy home cooked meals w/ Lodge’s 6-quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $53 shipped (Reg. $60)

Amazon offers the Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $52.91 shipped. Regularly closer to $60, this is the lowest we’ve tracked in 2019 and is the best available. If you’ve been looking for a quality cast iron Dutch oven, you can’t get much better than Lodge. With 6-quarts of cooking room, you’ll be able to prepare a meal for the entire family quite easily. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.
If you’d be OK with a 4.5-quart cast iron Dutch oven, AmazonBasics offers one for $35.50 shipped. Though it’s not quite as big as the above Lodge, it’s a great alternative for smaller families.
Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven features:
- 6 Quart Dutch Oven, Red. A flawless pairing of form and function that doesn’t quit, the Lodge Dutch Oven is an enameled cast iron classic that’s great for preparing and serving memorable meals.
- WHAT IS PORCELAIN ENAMEL ON CAST IRON? It is actually glass that becomes bonded to the cast iron at high temperatures. A particulate of glass, called frit, is applied to the cast iron vessel and then baked at temperatures between 1200 and 1400° F. The glass frit melts and fuses to the cast iron, forming a bond. Porcelain enamel on cast iron is heat tolerant and impervious to water and other consumables.
- MAKE EVERY MEAL A MEMORY. Lodge knows that cooking is about more than just the food; it’s about the memories. Dimensions : 13.56 L X 10.98 W X 4.68 H inch
- FAMILY-OWNED. Lodge is more than just a business; it’s a family. The Lodge family founded the company in 1896, and they still own it today. From environmental responsibility to community development, their heads and hearts are rooted in America.
