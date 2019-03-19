Samsung’s speedy EVO Select microSDXC cards are on sale at Amazon: 256GB $40, more

Amazon offers the Samsung 256GB EVO Select microSDXC card for $39.99. That’s good for at least 20% off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. You can also save around 20% on the smaller 64GB at $10.99 or the 128GB at $19.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Samsung microSDXC cards are perfect for storing photos or videos, Nintendo Switch games and more. You can count on transfer speeds up to 100MB/s, which is ideal for 4K content. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

With your savings, grab a card reader and make sure you can easily transfer data and more. This option from Anker should do the trick for most with support for SD and microSD cards.

Samsung EVO Select microSDXC cards feature: