Tomorrow will officially be spring, and it’s time to start cleaning. Your bathroom is a great place to begin, especially in your cramped drawers or under your sink. Head below to find unique organizers to help you find everything your need in your day to day life. Even better, prices start at just $2.

Drawer Organizers

Drawer dividers will help to minimize your search because you can keep your everyday products in clear view. It will also prevent everything from moving around whenever you open or close the drawer. The Container Store offers the InterDesign Linus Sectioned Trays that start at just $8.99 and can be mixed, matched and stacked. Each clear compartment lets you easily see inside and the trays are rated 4.8/5 stars from Container Store customers.

Under your Sink

The space under your sink can really become a messy place in the house and it can become crammed with towels, products, tools and more. Make it easy to see everything when you need it with these clear Stackable Plastic Storage Bins. These adjustable and stackable bins pull open for easy accessibility and range in sizes for a space for everything in your bathroom. The best part is that these bins start at just $1.99 and go up to $14.99.

Another way to organize your cabinets is to use the Umbra Hide & Sink Caddy that’s priced at just $20. This unique tool lets you store products and has an opening for your hairdryer. You can also close the hairdryer opening to create more space for products.

A Display Worthy Counter

Clear your counter-space this spring with organizers that let you identify what’s inside in an organized fashion. Also, many of us have to work with limited space in the bathroom, so creativity is needed most here. Amazon offers the mDesign Modern Glass Jars for just $25 for a three-pack. These jars not only look expensive but they also are great for storing cotton balls, q-tips, hair-ties and more. It’s also great to store travel-size items in for guests, if they forget to bring any essential items.

Shower Storage

Finally, if you’re working with a small shower space or hate the look of shampoo, soap and conditioner containers than the simplehuman Wall-Mounted Shampoo and Soap Dispenser is for you. Its stainless steel construction was designed to be rust-resistant and its clear containers let you see how much you have left. It also has a hook on the side to place your razor. This wall mount ranges from $40-$80.

