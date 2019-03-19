Add some RGB lighting to your desk w/ SteelSeries’ Rival Gaming Mouse: $23 at Amazon (Reg. $30+)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Rival 110 Gaming Mouse for $22.99 Prime shipped. That’s $7 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This mouse offers and ergonomic 6-button design that’s both comfortable and functional. Prism RGB lighting lets you customize your mouse with 16.8 million color options and GameSense utilizes this tech to indicate low ammo, health, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch the SteelSeries brand and go with the $14 PICTEK Gaming Mouse to spend 40% less. For those on the lookout for a more rigid and aggressive style, this may be a better route to take. It’s an Amazon best-seller that’s rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,700 Amazon shoppers.

SteelSeries Rival 110 Gaming Mouse features: