Boost mobile productivity w/ a 16-inch AOC USB-C Monitor at a low of $115 (Refurb, Orig. $190)

Today only, NeweggFlash is offering the refurbished AOC 16-inch 1080p USB-C Portable Monitor for $114.99 shipped. That’s $65 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. This display provides another 16 inches of screen real estate to your mobile setup, yielding most users a significant productivity boost. USB-C connectivity means that you can power and run the display with a single cable and leave a bunch of cords behind. Customers will receive a 3-year warranty with their purchase. It’s Mac, PC, and Linux compatible. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of reviewers. Have a look at our release coverage to learn more.
AOC 16-inch 1080p USB-C Portable Monitor features:
- 16″ Class LED IPS Portable Monitor (15.6″ Viewable) Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, 5ms
- IMPORTANT: Monitor uses USB-C Cable only, no power cable required
- Brightness – 220 cd/m2, Dynamic Contrast Ratio –700:1 Typical, Low Blue Light
- Extremely Slim with Smart Cover/ Foldable Stand, Lightweight Great For Travel
- Auto Pivot- 90 degrees (Portrait Mode and Landscape Mode). Compatibile with Windows 10
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9