Boost mobile productivity w/ a 16-inch AOC USB-C Monitor at a low of $115 (Refurb, Orig. $190)

Today only, NeweggFlash is offering the refurbished AOC 16-inch 1080p USB-C Portable Monitor for $114.99 shipped. That’s $65 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. This display provides another 16 inches of screen real estate to your mobile setup, yielding most users a significant productivity boost. USB-C connectivity means that you can power and run the display with a single cable and leave a bunch of cords behind. Customers will receive a 3-year warranty with their purchase. It’s Mac, PC, and Linux compatible. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of reviewers. Have a look at our release coverage to learn more.

We all love fingerprint and smudge-free displays. Keep a box of $17 Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes on hand and a clean screen will be seconds away at any given time. Since grabbing a box for my home, I’ve been able to keep my screens pristine and looking as good as new.

AOC 16-inch 1080p USB-C Portable Monitor features: