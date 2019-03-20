Breathe new life into your knives w/ a Chef’sChoice Electric Sharpener at $100 (Reg. up to $160)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Chef’sChoice 15 Trizor XV EdgeSelect Professional Electric Knife Sharpener for $99.99 shipped. Originally $210, it starts at $160 from Williams-Sonoma and is now within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. We have seen it go for a bit less in the past, but today’s deal is the best price we can find. Features include 100% diamond abrasives, flexible spring guides for automatic adjustment and a 3-stage EdgeSelect sharpening system. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

There are manual options for around $15 or even 2-stage sharpeners for just over $20 out there, but you certainly won’t get the same high level 3-stage performance and convenience.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box Deals right here and even more options for around the house/kitchen right here.

Chef’sChoice 15 Trizor XV Electric Knife Sharpener: