Breathe new life into your knives w/ a Chef’sChoice Electric Sharpener at $100 (Reg. up to $160)

- Mar. 20th 2019 7:06 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Chef’sChoice 15 Trizor XV EdgeSelect Professional Electric Knife Sharpener for $99.99 shipped. Originally $210, it starts at $160 from Williams-Sonoma and is now within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. We have seen it go for a bit less in the past, but today’s deal is the best price we can find. Features include 100% diamond abrasives, flexible spring guides for automatic adjustment and a 3-stage EdgeSelect sharpening system. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

There are manual options for around $15 or even 2-stage sharpeners for just over $20 out there, but you certainly won’t get the same high level 3-stage performance and convenience. 

Chef’sChoice 15 Trizor XV Electric Knife Sharpener:

  • CONVERT YOUR KNIVES: Ideal for converting traditional 20-degree factory edges of household knives into high performance Trizor XV 15-degree edges
  • DIAMONDS: Advanced stropping stage and 100 percent diamond abrasives for sharpening straight edge and serrated blades. Noise is between 65 dB and 75 dB
  • EASY TO USE: Advanced, patented flexible spring guides for automatic adjustment and accurate control of the sharpening angle and feature simple on/off switch
