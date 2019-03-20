G.SKILL’s Mouse has RGB lighting, adjustable height, weight & side grips: $25 (save 25%)

Amazon is offering the G.SKILL RIPJAWS MX780 RGB Laser Gaming Mouse for $24.99 Prime shipped. Matched at NeweggFlash. That’s $10 off the typical Amazon rate and is within a couple bucks of the lowest price we have tracked. With an aggressive style this mouse will fit in perfectly with most gaming setups. Eight programmable buttons and RGB lighting effects provide users with granular control over look and performance of this mouse. Thanks to interchangeable side grips, an adjustable height, and tweakable weight, customers will be able to find a unique configuration that is comfortable to use. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of reviewers.

Forfeit form-factor customizations to spend 40% less on PICTEK’s Gaming Mouse at $14. Like the mouse above, this model also offers several programmable buttons and RBG lighting. It’s Amazon’s best-seller and has a solid 4.3/5 star rating from over 1,700 reviewers.

G.SKILL RIPJAWS MX780 Gaming Mouse features: