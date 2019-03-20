Turn 8 remotes into 1 w/ Logitech’s Harmony 650 universal remote for $30 (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Harmony 650 8-Device Universal Remote for $29.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally between $40 and $50 at Amazon, this is a match for its all-time low there and is just $5 above our last mention. I’ve personally got two of these remotes and they’re amazing for unifying my home theater setups. You can program it to command your TV for power on/off, soundbar for volume, and DirecTV (or other) receiver for changing the channel. Plus, it can be programmed to control your Blu-ray player and other home theater devices. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re looking for something else to simplify your home theater, check out our roundup of the best options available.

Logitech Harmony 650 features: