NI offers massive discounts on Output’s virtual instruments today w/ up to $800 in savings

Native Instruments is now offering some huge deals on the stellar Output virtual instruments. Anyone who uses NI products and is looking to spice up their music production arsenal will certainly want to take a good look at this sale. We are basically getting a collection of Output’s best gear at 60% off as well as individual price drops on each instrument in the bundle. We have previously reviewed some of these products, including the bass engine Substance and the amazing vocal instrument known as Exhale, over on 9to5Mac. Both of them (among other products in this sale) have easily found a permanent place in my studio battle station. Head below for all the details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can opt for the Output Instrument Collection at $499 (Reg. up to $1,293), which comes with everything available and is the best overall value by far here. Even at the sale prices, you’ll save up to $250 more than the individual purchases. However, you’ll also find the individual products in the collection on sale at as much as $100 off. Some particular standouts for me are the aforementioned Exhale and Substance instruments. But the REV products are also amazing and will inject some creative sample work into your productions. Needless to say, if you’re looking for some new Kontakt instruments, these are some of the best in the game.

While we are talking Native Instruments, here’s our full-on review of the massive Komplete 12 instruments and effects collection.

Output Instrument Collection: