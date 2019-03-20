Score NETGEAR’s Orbi Wall-Plug Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $200 ($50 off), more from $90

Amazon offers the NETGEAR Orbi Wall-Plug Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $200 shipped. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate and comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low. NETGEAR’s Whole Home system pairs an Orbi router with two satellite extenders to cover up to 5,000 square feet with 802.11ac Wi-Fi. It offers up to 2.2Gbps network speeds and touts two Gigabit Ethernet ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 6,500 customers. Head below for more.

Woot is also getting in on the home networking deals today, offering two different refurbished NETGEAR 802.11ac Wi-Fi and DOCSIS 3.0 Modem combos from $90 Prime shipped. Those without Prime memberships will be charged an extra $6 for delivery. Normally selling for up to $150, today’s offers will save you 40% off. Both options included in the sale come with 90-day warranties as well and are highly-rated.

NETGEAR Orbi Wall-Plug Mesh Wi-Fi System features: