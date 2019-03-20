Bring 10G Ethernet to your Mac w/ OWC’s $149 Thunderbolt 3 Adapter at an all-time low

OWC’s official Amazon storefront offers its Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter for $148.75 shipped. You’ll also find it available at B&H and for $1 more at OWC direct. That’s good for an over $26 discount from the going rate and is a new all-time low. While the new Mac mini has the optional ability to tout 10G Ethernet, this adapter brings the very same capabilities to your Mac and more. The bus-powered add-on brings up to 40Gbps speeds to your machine over the USB-C interface and is a must for interacting with network storage and more. So far ratings are still coming in, but we’re big fans of other OWC Mac peripherals we’ve gone hands-on with.

Monoprice just recently just released its own Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter, which is worth checking out as another option for bolstering your Mac’s network speeds.

OWC Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter features:

The Thunderbolt 3 10 Gb/s Ethernet Adapter from Other World Computing lets you connect your Thunderbolt 3-equipped Mac or Windows PC to a wired 10GBASE-T Ethernet network. This bus-powered Ethernet adapter comes with a captive 19.6″ Thunderbolt 3 cable, as well as an embedded RJ45 Ethernet port. The attached cable is replaceable. Compatible with legacy Ethernet standards, the Thunderbolt 3 10 Gb/s Ethernet Adapter is ideal for pro video users who require frame-accurate access.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!