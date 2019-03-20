Save 35% on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 512GB Unlocked Smartphone at $750 shipped

- Mar. 20th 2019 7:48 am ET

Today only, B&H offers the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 512GB Unlocked Android Smartphone as well as a free Adaptive Fast-Charging Wall Charger for $749.99 shipped. Normally selling for $1,150 at retailers like Best Buy and Samsung direct, that’s good for a 35% discount and is one of the best offers we’ve seen. For comparison, our previous mention was for the 128GB model at $715. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 is headlined by a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, dual 12MP rear cameras and 512GB of storage. The included S Pen adds a variety of nifty features as well, like using it as a remote for snapping pictures alongside other stylus-like tasks. Over 240 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Plus you can get a more in-depth look by checking out our recent six-month review of Samsung’s flagship handset.

A great way to put your savings to work from today’s sale is to grab a new case for your Samsung smartphone. You’ll be able to find Note 9 cases in a variety of styles starting under $10 at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features:

  • GSM / 4G LTE Wireless Connectivity
  • International Variant/US Compatible LTE
  • Dual-Rear 12MP + Front 8MP Cameras
  • Automatic Dual-Aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4
  • Qualcomm 845 Octa-Core
  • 512GB Storage Capacity + 8GB of RAM
  • 6.4″ 2960 x 1440 Super AMOLED Display
  • S Pen Stylus with Bluetooth Remote
  • 4000mAh Battery for up to All-Day Use
  • Android 8.1 Oreo

