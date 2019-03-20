Start your at-home Plex server w/ QNAP’s 2-bay NAS & 2x 6TB HDDs for $619 ($700+ value)

- Mar. 20th 2019 1:42 pm ET

Newegg is offering the QNAP 2-Bay Professional NAS with 2x 6TB Seagate IronWolf NAS Hard Drives for $618.98 shipped. Separately, you’d pay $329 for the NAS and just over $200 for each hard drive, coming to a total value of well over $700. This NAS features a quad-core processor that’s designed to transcode 4K footage for streaming, onboard hardware encryption, and more for an all-in-one experience. Plus, with the included two hard drives, you’re getting everything you need to build your own at-home server in one box. Rated 4+ stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you want something more budget-friendly but still network accessible, the WD 4TB My Cloud Home Personal Cloud Storage is $170 shipped at Amazon. Though it doesn’t feature as powerful of a processor or the upgradability that the above NAS offers, it’s a great starting place.

QNAP 2-bay Professional NAS features:

  • Intel Celeron J3455 quad-core 1.5GHz (up to 2.3GHz), 4GB DDR3L RAM (2x1GB, max 8GB), SATA 6G, 2xGbE, PCIe slot for 10GbE or 2 more Gbe
  • AES-NI encryption, 4K hardware transcoding, dual 4K HDMI v1.4b, max 1 UX-800P/UX-500P expansion unit, built-in speaker, 1x Line out
  • The PCIe port supports installing a 10GbE network card, a QM2 dual-port M.2 SSD/10GbE card, a USB 3.1 10Gbps card or a compatible PCIe wireless adapter
  • 4K media playback and online transcoding; multimedia viewing on HDTV via HDMI output
  • Snapshots fully record the system status and data. If files are accidentally deleted or modified, you can quickly restore the previously-recorded data
