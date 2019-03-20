Start your at-home Plex server w/ QNAP’s 2-bay NAS & 2x 6TB HDDs for $619 ($700+ value)

Newegg is offering the QNAP 2-Bay Professional NAS with 2x 6TB Seagate IronWolf NAS Hard Drives for $618.98 shipped. Separately, you’d pay $329 for the NAS and just over $200 for each hard drive, coming to a total value of well over $700. This NAS features a quad-core processor that’s designed to transcode 4K footage for streaming, onboard hardware encryption, and more for an all-in-one experience. Plus, with the included two hard drives, you’re getting everything you need to build your own at-home server in one box. Rated 4+ stars.

If you want something more budget-friendly but still network accessible, the WD 4TB My Cloud Home Personal Cloud Storage is $170 shipped at Amazon. Though it doesn’t feature as powerful of a processor or the upgradability that the above NAS offers, it’s a great starting place.

QNAP 2-bay Professional NAS features: