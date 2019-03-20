Timex Private Sale updates your everyday watch with 20% off select styles + free shipping

Timex is currently having its Private Sale that’s offering 20% off select styles, including already-discounted items, with code VIP20 at at checkout. You’ll have to click this link in order to activate the coupon discount. Plus, free shipping applies on all orders. For men, the Waterbury Linear Cognac Watch is a stylish and versatile piece that can be easily dressed up or down. Its stainless steel case is timeless to wear for years to come and it’s available in two color options. Originally this watch was priced at $199; however, during the sale it’s marked down to $159.

For women, the Addison Double Wrap Watch is very fashionable and it’s on sale for $68. For comparison, it was originally priced at $85. I love its square face that adds a unique twist and its cognac leather band is very versatile. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: