Save on TiVo Bolt Vox 4K 1TB DVR Media Player at $265 ($35 off) + HDHomeRun Tuners from $80

Amazon offers the TiVo Bolt Vox 4K 1TB DVR and Streaming Media Player for $265 shipped. Normally selling for $300, that’s good for a $35 discount and is a new all-time low. TiVo Bolt Vox enables you to record up to 1TB of content and allows you to enjoy all of your favorite content from streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and more. The DVR and media player combo also integrates with Alexa for voice control and features SkipMode, which removes commercials from your viewing experience. Over 3,400 customers have left a 3.7/5 star rating, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

For a more cord-cutter-focused option, be sure to check SiliconDust’s line of HDHomeRun tuners, many of which are discounted at B&H once added to your cart. You’ll also need to be signed into your B&H account to take advantage of the savings:

HDHomeRun Deals:

TiVo Bolt Vox 4K 1TB DVR & Media Player features:

Add value to your cable subscription and record up to six shows at once. Get live, recorded and streaming TV without switching inputs or juggling remotes with the all-new 6-tuner 1TB TiVo BOLT VOX

Experience 4K Ultra HD movies from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube and more

Save time with SkipMode, which lets you watch your favorite shows commercial-free to get up to 20% more viewing time

Speak into the TiVo VOX Remote or watch hands-free by connecting with a variety of smart home devices like Amazon Echo

Stream, download and watch shows on your mobile devices, and schedule recordings almost anywhere with the free TiVo app

