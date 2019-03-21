The 4K GoPro HERO7 Silver Action Cam just hit the Amazon all-time low at $199 (Reg. up to $300)

Amazon is offering the GoPro HERO7 Silver Waterproof Digital Action Camera for $199 shipped. Originally $300, it has sold for closer to $249 over the last several months and is now at the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, B&H has it for $249 and Best Buy is still charging $300. This action cam can shoot 4K video, has time lapse functionality, a waterproof design, 10MP photos, video stabilization and voice control. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If you have had your eye on the Hero7 Silver, now’s your chance to jump in. However, we also have the entry-level GoPro HERO7 White for $159 (Reg. $200). You won’t get 4K video there, but it is a great way to save a bit more if you don’t need the latest and greatest.

GoPro HERO7 Silver: