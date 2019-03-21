The 4K GoPro HERO7 Silver Action Cam just hit the Amazon all-time low at $199 (Reg. up to $300)

- Mar. 21st 2019 6:44 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the GoPro HERO7 Silver Waterproof Digital Action Camera for $199 shipped. Originally $300, it has sold for closer to $249 over the last several months and is now at the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, B&H has it for $249 and Best Buy is still charging $300. This action cam can shoot 4K video, has time lapse functionality, a waterproof design, 10MP photos, video stabilization and voice control. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If you have had your eye on the Hero7 Silver, now’s your chance to jump in. However, we also have the entry-level GoPro HERO7 White for $159 (Reg. $200). You won’t get 4K video there, but it is a great way to save a bit more if you don’t need the latest and greatest.

GoPro HERO7 Silver:

  • 4K30 Video – Get stunning 4K video that’s as amazing as the moment itself. You can also shoot time lapse videos to turn longer events into short, shareable moments
  • Rugged + Waterproof – Share experiences you can’t capture with your phone. HERO7 Silver is tough, tiny, totally waterproof – and up for any adventure
  • Intuitive Touch Screen – With a touch screen and simple, streamlined capture modes, it’s easy to jump right in and get great shots. Just swipe and tap
GoPro

