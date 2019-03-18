The entry-level GoPro HERO7 White delivers 1080p, stabilization and more for $159 (Reg. $200)

Amazon offers the GoPro HERO7 White 1080p Action Camera for $159 shipped. That’s good for $41 off the regular price and a new Amazon all-time low. GoPro’s entry-level HERO7 Action Camera delivers a waterproof casing, touchscreen and more. On the specs side of things, it delivers full 1080p video and 10MP still images. Built-in video stabilization delivers smooth footage in various situations. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a 50-in-1 accessory kit that’s filled with mounts, selfie sticks and more. This is a great way to get more out of your GoPro setup without breaking the bank.

GoPro HERO7 White features: