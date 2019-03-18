The entry-level GoPro HERO7 White delivers 1080p, stabilization and more for $159 (Reg. $200)

- Mar. 18th 2019 10:20 am ET

Amazon offers the GoPro HERO7 White 1080p Action Camera for $159 shipped. That’s good for $41 off the regular price and a new Amazon all-time low. GoPro’s entry-level HERO7 Action Camera delivers a waterproof casing, touchscreen and more. On the specs side of things, it delivers full 1080p video and 10MP still images. Built-in video stabilization delivers smooth footage in various situations. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a 50-in-1 accessory kit that’s filled with mounts, selfie sticks and more. This is a great way to get more out of your GoPro setup without breaking the bank.

GoPro HERO7 White features:

  • Rugged + Waterproof – Share experiences you can’t capture with your phone. HERO7 White is tough, tiny, totally waterproof—and up for any adventure
  • Intuitive Touch Screen – With a touch screen and simple, streamlined capture modes, it’s easy to jump right in and get great shots. Just swipe and tap
  • Full HD video – HERO7 White records beautiful Full HD video. You can also shoot unique time lapse videos to turn longer events into short, shareable moments
  • ​10MP photos – HERO7 White takes high-quality 10MP photos. And with Burst mode, you can get 15 photos in one second so you never miss a moment
  • Video Stabilization – Adios shaky footage. HERO7 White records smooth, steady video whether you’re skiing, snorkeling or chasing your dog around the yard
  • Shoot Vertically – Capture photos and videos in portrait orientation—perfect for your Snapchat and Instagram Stories
