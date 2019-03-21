Amazon offers up to 50% off AeroGarden planter kits for today only w/ deals from $75

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 50% off AeroGarden indoor gardens. Everything in the sale ships free and carries 4+ star ratings. One of the most affordable options from the sale is the AeroGarden Harvest 360 at $74.95. Originally $150 or so, this model normally sells for around $100 and is now matching the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. These indoor gardens are a great way to grow herbs and veggies all year round. The Harvest can handle 6 plants at once and includes 6 herb seed packs: Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

However, there are several great deals on various models in today’s Gold Box. If you would prefer the LCD display model, it’s about $40 off and also matching the all-time low. The larger 7 plant Ultra edition is down at $135 today which is well below the regular $180+ and matching the best price we have tracked in years. If you’re in the market for one of these indoor gardens, today’s the day.

AeroGarden Harvest 360:

  • Grow fresh herbs & veggies all year round in this in-home garden system. Always fresh, always local, always in season
  • Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12″ tall. Grows in water – no soil, no mess. Enjoy from plant to plate
  • Easy-to-use simple control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off
  • Ultra-thin grow light hood with energy efficient 20 watt LED lights has 15-hour setting – just the right amount plants love for healthy growth
