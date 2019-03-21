Save 25% on Animal-Friendly Leather Ratchet Belts in today’s Gold Box: $28.50 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SlideBelts (96% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Men’s Animal-Friendly Leather Ratchet Belt for $28.50 shipped. Regularly $38, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on this option and the best price we can find. This is a ratchet belt with no holes so you can “precisely adjust your belt to the perfect fit.” It also features “animal-friendly vegan leather.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for all the details and more deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

There are loads of color combinations and buckle options in the sale at this price so be sure to browse through this listing if you’re interested.

But while we are talking apparel, be sure to swing by our Fashion Guide. You’ll find huge deals on everything from Kenneth Cole, Merrell and Nike to Hautelook, Timex and much more.

SlideBelts Ratchet Belt: